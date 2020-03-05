More from Star Tribune
Stocks sink, bond yields take another breathtaking drop
Stocks kept falling Friday, and bond yields took more breathtaking drops as a brutal, dizzying couple weeks of trading showed no sign of letting up.
National
Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at 'tremendous heart'
President Donald Trump on Friday toured a neighborhood reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at "the tremendous heart" he witnessed. He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members: "We love them, they're special people," he said.
National
At sea: Passengers off California await virus test results
Passengers on a cruise ship off the California coast were instructed to stay in their cabins as they awaited test results Friday that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3,500 people aboard.
National
Watchdog faults US land agency sending jobs out West
A U.S. government watchdog agency said Friday that 81 Bureau of Reclamation employees have declined to relocate to Western states or left their positions as the Trump administration pursues a broad reorganization of the bureau's headquarters staff.
National
Trump says sexism not to blame for end of Warren's campaign
"Lack of talent." Unlikable. "Mean."