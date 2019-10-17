More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 44; partly cloudy ahead of warmup
Harrison Smith: 'We still focus on stopping the run'
Vikings safety Harrison Smith says whether they win or lose, there's always something to learn from how they play.
Kyle Rudolph says Lions can make teams 'settle for field goals'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph knows that one of the challenges against the Lions will be scoring touchdowns instead of trying for three points at a time.
Adam Thielen: Detroit defense take away opponent's strengths
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that teams can become too confident after wins and that Minnesota needs to keep itself in check when they play against a dangerous Lions defense in Week 7.
Pence meets with Erdogan, seeking Syria cease-fire
A senior U.S. delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence pursued an uphill mission Thursday to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call for a cease-fire in his fight with Kurdish forces in northern Syria.