Movies
Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark #MeToo case
The final act of Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York begins Wednesday, when the once-powerful film producer will be sentenced following his landmark #MeToo conviction.
National
Down syndrome abortion fight in Ohio takes legal twists
A federal court in Cincinnati will hear complex legal arguments for and against Ohio's Down syndrome abortion ban Wednesday, in a case viewed as pivotal in the national debate over the procedure.
Business
Weathering the stock markets: one investor's strategy
Buy and hold — and don't sell when the stock market plunges.
National
AP VoteCast: Electability boosts Biden, Sanders falls short
Joe Biden came into Tuesday's primaries riding a wave of voter confidence about his chances of victory in November — and that propelled him to wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.
National
Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders
Joe Biden decisively won Michigan's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president's victory there, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden's path to the nomination.