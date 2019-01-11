More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Mike Priefer out as Vikings special teams coordinator
Priefer's contract expired on Tuesday, and he won't be retained by coach Mike Zimmer.
Vikings
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will 'pull everything apart'
"We're not going to change for the sake of change, we're going to change for the better," Stefanski said Friday morning when he met with the media.
High Schools
Judge orders reinstatement of girls prep basketball player
An Alabama judge has temporarily reinstated the eligibility of suspended girls prep basketball player Maori Davenport.
MN United
United takes top college goalkeeper prospect St. Clair in SuperDraft
With only one goalkeeper currently on its roster, Minnesota United selected Maryland's Dayne St. Clair with the seventh pick in Friday's MLS SuperDraft.
Vikings
4 Alabama players announce they are declaring for NFL draft
Four Alabama players are skipping their final seasons to enter the NFL draft, including All-America left tackle Jonah Williams and Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman Quinnen…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.