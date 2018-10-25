More from Star Tribune
Nation The instant, inevitable cries of 'false flag' after bomb threats targeting Clintons, Obamas and CNN
More From Sports
Golf
Hsu takes 2nd-round lead in Taiwan, Lydia Ko moves close
Wei-Ling Hsu rode the support of her home crowd to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship.
Sports
ATP to try out video review technology at Next Gen Finals
Video review for certain judgment calls, such as whether a ball bounces twice, will be available for the first time in men's professional tennis at…
MN United
Decision on new FIFA events stalled by planned task force
The FIFA Council is meeting to discuss a $25 billion overhaul of competitions but a decision is expected to be delayed again after opposition from European soccer leaders and clubs.
MN United
Infantino says women justified protesting cash inequalities
FIFA President Gianni Infantino understands why female footballers are unhappy about the lack of gender equality in World Cup prize money but says doubling the cash for finalists to $30 million represents significant progress.
Vikings
Miller's big game helps Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
Lamar Miller's second big game in a row helped the Houston Texans to their fifth straight win.
