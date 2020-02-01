More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hillmon has career-high 30, Michigan women beat No. 18 Iowa
Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.
Loons
United still pursuing Argentina's Reynoso, wins exhibition opener 5-0
Striker Mason Toye scored twice in the Loons' preseason-opening victory over Florida International University while coach Adrian Heath said the team's pursuit of Argentinian attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is "in the pipeline."
Gophers
No. 23 Northwestern women blitz Penn State 82-59
Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece and No. 23 Northwestern took over in the third quarter and cruised to an 82-59 win over Penn State on Sunday.
Gophers
Johnson's clutch play late lifts Pitt by Miami 62-57
Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 13 points in the final 3 minutes as Pittsburgh held off Miami 62-57 on Sunday.
Vikings
Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5
A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band.