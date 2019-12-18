More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
President Donald Trump impeached by the U.S. House on both charges
President Donald Trump became only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
National
Among public, a great divide at moment of Trump impeachment
We interrupt the holiday spirit to bring you the impeachment of a president.In festive haunts, buzzing stores and rush-hour frenzy, Americans absorbed the moment Donald…
Politics
At Michigan rally, Trump takes aim at late Rep. John Dingell
President Donald Trump went after a Michigan congresswoman and her late husband, the nation's longest-serving member of the U.S. Congress, during his rally in Battle Creek
Local
National divide over impeachment on display at a Dakota County diner
Little Oscar's Restaurant in Hampton mirrored the nation's deep divide. Ultimately, the final verdict is likely to be rendered in next year's election by these suburban swing districts.
National
Asian stocks sink after Trump impeachment vote
Asian stock markets sank Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and Japan's central bank kept interest rates unchanged.