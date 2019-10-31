More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
National
The Latest: Teachers pleased, relieved strike is over
The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):
National
Germany's president wraps up US charm offensive in Boston
Germany's president says his country and the United States must shift focus to upholding democracy rather than "tweets and tirades" as they wrap up a yearlong charm offensive designed to ease tensions.
National
Dems push impeachment rules through; Peterson votes no
Democrats swept a rules package for their impeachment probe of President Donald Trump through a divided House Thursday, as the chamber's first vote on the investigation highlighted the partisan breach the issue has only deepened.
National
Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida
President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
National
Judge dismisses defamation suit filed by ex-sheriff Arpaio
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix filed against three national media outlets.