The Latest: Black Caucus processing new blackface revelation
The Latest on the political turmoil in Virginia amid admissions of blackface, accusations of sexual assault (all times local):
Pelosi says Trump 'threats' have no place in Congress
President Donald Trump's suggestion in his State of the Union address that Democrats abandon their investigations of his administration is a "threat" that has no place in Congress.
Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party
Virginia sank deeper into political turmoil Wednesday when another top Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student.
Blackface photo reopens long history of bigotry in medicine
The racist photo on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page wasn't the only thing that disgusted Monifa Bandele. She was especially appalled that the image was published as he was graduating from medical school on his way to becoming a pediatrician.
Report shows economic clout of Kentucky bourbon over decade
A decade ago, bourbon barons poured bottles of their precious amber liquid on the Kentucky Capitol steps to protest a looming tax hike. On Wednesday, industry officials stood with lawmakers to cheer another round of growth in the spirits sector.
