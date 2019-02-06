Face to face with emboldened Democrats, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end ridiculous partisan investigations in a State of the Union address. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, reacted pointedly to some of Trump's remarks.

