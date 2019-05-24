More from Star Tribune
National
Mississippi rep charged with punching wife could be removed
The Mississippi House speaker has lawyers researching how to remove a lawmaker if it's true that the man punched his own wife and does not resign voluntarily.
National
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a bill that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it among the most restrictive abortion policies in the nation.
National
The Latest: Minnesota special session likely to last 3 days
The Latest on Minnesota's special session (all times local):
National
GOP conservative temporarily blocks $19B disaster bill
A conservative House Republican complaining of Washington's free-spending ways has temporarily blocked a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill.
National
Former Missouri governor returns to Navy, but not as a SEAL
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will return to the Navy but not as one of the elite Navy SEAL team.