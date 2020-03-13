More from Star Tribune
US govt OKs letting S Carolina tribe build N Carolina casino
The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission from the federal government to build a casino and resort on land over the border in North Carolina.
National
NOT REAL NEWS: Falsehoods around the virus and politics
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they…
National
As virus inches closer to Trump, questions swirl on testing
The coronavirus pandemic inched ever closer to President Donald Trump on Friday as questions swirled about why the president, his top aides and his family weren't going into self-quarantine, doing more to protect themselves or being tested for COVID-19.
National
The Latest: Trump says he may take UK off banned entry list
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic:President Donald Trump says he may add the U.K. to the list of countries whose citizens are banned from…
National
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.