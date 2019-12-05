More from Star Tribune
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Finger pointing and voice hoarse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday delivered a broadside to a reporter that might well apply to all of impeachment-era Washington: "Don't mess with me."
National
Dems say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly
House Democrats moved aggressively to draw up formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he "leaves us no choice" but to act swiftly because he's likely to corrupt the system again unless removed before next year's election.
National
Report: Teen who died in US custody unresponsive for hours
A flu-ridden 16-year-old from Guatemala writhed in agony inside a U.S. Border Patrol cell and collapsed on the floor where he lay for several hours before he was found dead, according to video released Thursday that further calls into question the Trump administration's treatment of immigrant families.
National
Democrats move toward impeaching Trump, with scant grumbling
House Democrats are charging toward impeaching President Donald Trump but not without pockets of division, as lawmakers who began the summer divided largely rallied Thursday behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi's cry that his actions leave them "no choice but to act."
World
Giuliani meets key Ukrainian lawmaker in Kiev
Trump's lawyer advances alternative narrative.