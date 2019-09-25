More from Star Tribune
Why transcript of Trump's Ukraine call is not word for word
The five pages released by the White House documenting President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are not a word-for-word transcript of the call.
Text of the memo of Trump's conversation with Zelenskiy
The White House released a memo of President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone conversation with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.The White House says a…
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with the U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday.
The Latest: Romney says Trump Ukraine call 'troubling'
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):
Trump Ukraine call at center of Democrats' impeachment probe
President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine's president to open a corruption investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript of a phone call released by the White House on Wednesday. The call is now at the center of Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump.