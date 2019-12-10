More from Star Tribune
San Francisco aims to rein in tests of tech ideas on streets
Tired of San Francisco streets being used as a testing ground for the latest delivery technology and transportation apps, city leaders are now requiring businesses to get permits before trying out new high-tech ideas in public.
Nation
6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gunbattle Tuesday that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy gunfire for hours, authorities said.
Business
Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations
Exxon Mobil won Tuesday in a closely watched lawsuit over the costs of climate change, with a judge saying there was no proof the energy giant duped investors about the toll that regulations could take on its business.
Variety
Loophole limited scrutiny before deadly NYC helicopter crash
The helicopter company whose doors-off flight crashed in a New York City river last year, trapping all five passengers in their harnesses, exploited a regulatory loophole to avoid stricter safety requirements, federal investigators said Tuesday.
National
DNR board OKs drafting new manure rules for sensitive areas
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board granted the agency permission Tuesday to start drawing up contentious manure and fertilizer restrictions for areas prone to groundwater pollution.