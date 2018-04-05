More from Star Tribune
Twins
Happy landings: Home runs lift Twins to victory over Seattle at chilly Target Field
Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver and Eddie Rosario each belted home runs for the Twins in Thursday's 4-2 win.
Sports
McGregor involved in backstage melee ahead of UFC 223
UFC star Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in the wake of a backstage melee he instigated after a news conference for one of…
Wild
Devils make playoffs for first time since 2012
As five years of hockey frustration ended for the New Jersey Devils, players embraced, raised their sticks to salute their long-suffering fans and just imagined what the future held.
Gophers
Early goals stand up, UMD hangs on to defeat Ohio State in Frozen Four semis
The Bulldogs scored twice in the game's first 3:04 and rode the momentum into Saturday's national championship, their second title game in a row.
Gophers
Scoggins: UMD doesn't let youth get in way of hockey title pursuit
Minnesota Duluth's youth movement was supposed to be the team's undoing this season. Instead, the Bulldogs are right back where they finished last season, in the national championship game
