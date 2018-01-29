More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Wagner gets one more shot – finally – at the NCAA tournament
U standout Wagner is back in the NCAAs as a senior.
Gophers
Borseth is happy to be back in Green Bay after time in Ann Arbor
Green Bay women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth has picked up where he left off with the Phoenix.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Wes Clark scored 25 points, Jeremy Harris added 23 and No. 13 seed Buffalo pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament's opening round, rolling over No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the South Region on Thursday night.
Gophers
Minneapolis, St. Paul take turns as NCAA title towns
Four NCAA postseason events will be held in the Twin Cities thru April 7.
Sports
Correction: Lynx-Wright story
In a story March 13 about the Minnesota Lynx signing free-agent guard Tanisha Wright, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Wright just completed her first season as an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina. She spent that season as an assistant at UNC Charlotte, not UNC.
