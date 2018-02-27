Dora Hill reunites with her daughter Jania Kloeppel, 16, outside of Patrick Henry High School during the lockdown. They were both inside the school in separate places when a code red was called. Patrick Henry High School was put on lockdown after a gunman was reported exiting a Metro Transit bus near the north Minneapolis school on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

