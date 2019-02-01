More from Star Tribune
After watching Marie Kondo, Minnesotans empty houses and fill resale shops
Inspired by book and TV show, folks purging closets, filling store shelves.
National
Judge says execution can proceed without imam present
A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Muslim inmate's scheduled lethal injection can proceed next week without an imam present but said Alabama must keep a Christian prison chaplain out of the execution chamber.
Variety
Las Vegas says charm will keep bettors coming for Super Bowl
Thousands of football fans from around the country converge at Las Vegas casinos every February to place their bets on the Super Bowl's winner, MVP, first touchdown scorer and hundreds of other outcomes. They cheer, boo and hold their breath as they watch every moment of the game at sportsbooks, VIP parties and other gatherings.
Celebrities
Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake
Jerry Seinfeld has been sued by a company claiming it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.
National
The Latest: Black caucus 'still processing' Northam photo
The Latest on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook photo of a person in blackface (all times local):
