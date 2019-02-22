More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Mequon sentenced for tax scheme to steal more than $800,000
A Wisconsin accountant accused of stealing more than $800,000 in a tax scheme has been sentenced in federal court.
Local
Ice-dam horrors lurk beneath February's record snowfall
All that fluffy white stuff is bringing some "epic icicles." If allowed to grow, the ridges of ice can cause water damage inside a home.
Local
Oconto Falls woman accused of attacking husband with SUV
An Oconto Falls woman is accused of running down her husband with a sport utility vehicle on Christmas Eve.
Local
Passenger Screening Canines get to work at MSP International Airport
The dogs are trained to detect an explosive scent. The TSA considers Labrador retrievers, German shorthaired pointers, wirehaired pointers, Vizslas and golden retrievers good breeds to train.
Local
Forest Service to relaunch balky BWCA permit system March 4
The U.S. Forest Service plans to relaunch a balky new Boundary Waters Canoe Area reservation system on March 4.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.