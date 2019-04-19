More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Man dies when vehicle hits tree, lands in pond in Bloomington
The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Local
Charges dismissed in fatal Uber crash in Milwaukee
Charges have been dismissed against a Milwaukee teen accused in a crash last month that killed an Uber passenger.
Local
No contest plea to fatal Eagle River shooting
A man accused in a fatal shooting at an Eagle River home has reached an agreement with prosecutors.
Minneapolis
Noor's former partner testifies he feared for life when silhouette appeared
Asked if the use of deadly force would've been premature, officer Matthew Harrity responded yes.
Local
Partner of Mohamed Noor says he feared ambush
Officer Matthew Harrity's testimony Thursday echoed a key claim by attorneys for Mohamed Noor.