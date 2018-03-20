More from Star Tribune
National
Florida school shooting survivors set to speak at Harvard
Students who survived last month's shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead are set to participate in a panel discussion at Harvard about the social movement they've started calling in part for tougher restrictions on guns.
Nation
Des Moines police officer with history of trouble sued again
A fired then reinstated Des Moines police officer who has been disciplined for shooting at a television cameraman, attacking a groom at a wedding and assaulting his girlfriend has now been sued in federal court for his attack on a man who called police for help in 2016.
National
The Latest: 3 victims' parents on panel to study shootings
The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):
Nation
Supreme Court questions crisis pregnancy center law
Centers say California law singles them out.
TV & Media
2 states demand answers from Facebook over users' data
The top prosecutors in Massachusetts and New York have sent a letter to Facebook demanding the social media giant protect its users' private information.
