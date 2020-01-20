More from Star Tribune
National
2020 hopefuls stuck in Washington deploy surrogates for help
Steve Sovern had low expectations for a recent event he hosted to support Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign. Iowans are legendary for expecting to meet White House hopefuls in person — multiple times — and the candidate wasn't going to be there, represented instead by California Rep. Katie Porter.
National
Feds allow use of opioid funds to stem meth, cocaine surge
Alarmed by a deadly new twist in the nation's drug addiction crisis, the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine.
Variety
Don't rush into trying to speed up your metabolism
Despite the hype, marketing and celebrity testimonials, ramping up your metabolism is mostly a myth.
Variety
Striking snowplow drivers, St. Louis County reach agreement
Snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota ended their strike with St. Louis County Monday when union members voted to approve a new contract.
Variety
Vatican orders sex abuse investigation of Brooklyn bishop
The Vatican has ordered an investigation of a sexual abuse allegation against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who was previously named by Pope Francis to investigate the church's response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo.