Wolves
Bagley has 32 points to help Kings extend Suns' skid to 14
Marvin Bagley III was more than a little excited playing against Phoenix for the first time. The Sacramento rookie grew up in Tempe, Arizona, and was briefly high school teammates with the Suns' Deandre Ayton.
Gophers
No. 12 Houston holds off No. 25 Cincinnati 65-58
DeJon Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 and No. 12 Houston held off No. 25 Cincinnati 65-58 on Sunday.
Motorsports
Byron wins Daytona 500 pole, puts Hendrick up front again
William Byron put Hendrick Motorsports in a familiar position: on the pole for the Daytona 500. His bigger goal is to make the starting spot pay dividends for the NASCAR powerhouse.
Wolves
New-look 76ers beat LeBron James and Lakers 143-120
Joel Embiid had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points in his second game with Philadelphia and the new-look 76ers beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 143-120 on Sunday.
Golf
Mickelson beats everyone but the dark at Pebble
Phil Mickelson had everything go his way Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
