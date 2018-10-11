More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cool and breezy, high 39
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Thielen and Diggs say they don't care about records
Vikings wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs talked to the media about doing their jobs and what it means to have quarterback Kirk Cousins trust in their abilities.
Nation
Drone video of devastation left in Mexico Beach
One of the hardest-hit spots in Florida is Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph (250 kph) winds.
Local
Ryan Cos. announces plans for an urban village at St. Paul's Ford site
Mixed-use village will include affordable housing, green space.
Video
Morning forecast: Cold and breezy; high 38
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
