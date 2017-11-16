A painting of Christ by the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold for a record $450 million at auction on Wednesday, smashing previous records for artworks. "Salvator Mundi," is one of fewer than 20 paintings by da Vinci known to exist.

A painting of Christ by the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold for a record $450 million at auction on Wednesday, smashing previous records for artworks. "Salvator Mundi," is one of fewer than 20 paintings by da Vinci known to exist.