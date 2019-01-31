More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Defense lawyer: Government witnesses lied about El Chapo
A defense lawyer at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has accused government witnesses of lying about his exploits.
TV & Media
When Super Bowl ads flop: 5 commercials that backfired
Advertisers that spend millions of dollars on the Super Bowl are trying to avoid what Ram did with a Martin Luther King speech or what Groupon did spoofing promos for charities.
National
The Latest: Record low temperature in northern Indiana city
The Latest on a major snowstorm and frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):
Variety
US doctor who survived Ebola honored for service in Liberia
Almost five years have passed since he nearly died of Ebola in Liberia, but Richard Sacra has never wavered from his commitment to the struggling West African nation.
Nation
Robert Swan moves from interim to permanent CEO at Intel
Intel is changing Robert Swan's status as interim CEO, to permanent.
