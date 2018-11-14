More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul rejects effort to bring city's new trash collection system to the voters
St. Paul residents frustrated by the new system wanted a chance to vote on it in '19.
Minneapolis
Target Field increasing security with revamped entry, adding grass area
The Twins, along with all of Major League Baseball, are moving slowly toward full NFL-level security. Most of the changes revolve around the Gate 34 entrance and main plaza.
West Metro
Ex-prosecutor who was a suspect in Plymouth shooting is released from jail without charges
County attorney's office say Plymouth death is still under investigation and there's still no decision on charges.
North Metro
Brooklyn Center raises minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21
Brooklyn Center is 16th city in state to change the minimum age to 21.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis School District returns to post-Labor Day start to school year
The school board approved the change, which starts next fall, after hearing from parents.
