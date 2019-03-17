More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild moves within a point of playoff spot after overtime loss to Islanders
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in her Wild wrap-up.
Boudreau: Wild deserved better fate in 3-2 overtime loss to Islanders
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders Sunday.
Overnight forecast: Watch for freeze after Sunday's thawing
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers react to making the NCAA tourney
Gophers coach Richard Pitino and players watch Selection Show and react to making the NCAA tournament to play Thursday vs. Louisville in Des Moines.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast