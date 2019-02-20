More from Star Tribune
Overnight forecast: Low of 14; clouds build into early snow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump denies asking Whitaker about Cohen probe
President Donald Trump denied a report that he asked acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker if an ally could undo his recusal in an investigation of his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Wild
Wild's offensive drought continues in loss to Ducks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-0 loss to the Ducks in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild didn't pay 'the price to win' vs. Ducks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-0 loss to the Ducks Tuesday.
Twins
Escape the snow with the sights and sounds of Twins spring training
Star Tribune photographer Anthony Souffle captured some of the excitement and warm weather at the Minnesota Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
