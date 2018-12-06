More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Testimony ends in white nationalist trial
The Latest on the trial of a man accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally (all times local):
Variety
Parents of girl shot at Indiana school sue gunman's parents
The parents of a 13-year-old girl who was shot seven times by a classmate at a suburban Indianapolis school are suing the young assailant's parents.
Variety
Iditarod clears four-time champion in dog-doping scandal
Iditarod officials have cleared a four-time champion of any wrongdoing in a dog-doping scandal that followed the sled dog race last year.
Variety
Surgeon General: Federal drug classification needs changes
The nation's drug classification system should be revisited but illegal drugs shouldn't simply be decriminalized nationwide, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told a gathering of police leaders focused on the opioids crisis Thursday in Boston.
Movies
Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice' tops Golden Globes nominations
Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" staged an awards-season coup Thursday, landing a leading six nominations from the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards to narrowly edge more expected favorites like Bradley Cooper's tear-jerking revival "A Star Is Born," the interracial road-trip drama "Green Book" and the period romp "The Favourite."
