Music
Lakewood Cemetery to lure the living with new concert series
Minneapolis' most prestigious graveyard will soon host live music by Anonymous Choir, Dusty Heart and more.
Variety
The Latest: Apple opens education-focused event in Chicago
The Latest on Apple's education event in Chicago (all times local):
Variety
Heineken pulls light beer commercial after racism complaints
Heineken has removed a commercial for its light beer after some complaints that it was racist.
National
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
Variety
World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists
Calling all gamers to help pick World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees. Twelve finalists were named for the class of 2018, pitting "Ms. Pac-Man" against "John Madden Football."
