Latest: Jury acquits workers in Kansas waterslide death case
The Latest on the trial of two maintenance workers charged with misleading investigators after a 10-year-old boy was killed on a waterslide at a Kansas water park (all times local):
Movies
Jamie Lee Curtis returns in best 'Halloween' film since the original
The latest entry in the horror franchise is a frightening homage to the 1978 debut.
National
Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in prison for leaking documents
A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified defense documents to a reporter was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Feds open clergy abuse probe in Pennsylvania
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation of child sexual abuse inside the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania, using subpoenas to demand confidential files and testimony from church leaders, according to two people familiar with the probe.
National
California housing measures offer hope for high-cost Salinas
Middle-school English teacher Maryam Powers doesn't take vacations. To earn additional money, she picks up an extra period of teaching when she can and mentors new hires. But to afford the mortgage on a $330,000 three-bedroom home she purchased in Salinas in 2015, Powers still must rent out the master bedroom for $800 a month.
