More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
In response to Trump, Democrat focuses on pocket book issues
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday to appeal to working-class voters, saying Democrats are focusing on making health care more affordable and addressing other pocket-book issues.
National
Iowa disaster prompts Nevada Dems to drop caucus tech plan
Reacting to tech troubles in Iowa, Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use similar technology at their caucuses in less than three weeks, as early primary voting states sought to reassure the public that they could pull off smooth elections.
TV & Media
Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV
Prosecutors are dropping charges that a doctor who appeared on a reality TV show and his girlfriend raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed, an official said Tuesday.
National
California may pause student fitness tests due to bullying
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to pause physical education tests for students for three years due to concerns over bullying and the test discriminating against disabled and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show a growing percentage of students scoring not healthy.
Variety
Man arrested in slaying of 2 sisters at Texas dormitory
A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting at a university dormitory in Texas of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend and her sister and the wounding of a 2-year-old boy, school officials said Tuesday.