More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Other football leagues seek boost from legal sports betting
The National Football League is king when it comes to legal sports bets, but other professional gridiron leagues are also looking to embrace and profit from it.
Variety
US says airfares hit new lows after factoring inflation
The average fare for airline travel within the United States has hit the lowest level since the government started keeping track in 1995, after adjusting…
Music
Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat Monkee who studied music at Carleton, dies at 77
A versatile multi-instrumentalist, he mostly played bass and keyboard for the Monkees.
Variety
Plea hearing delayed again for suspect in teen's rape, death
A Pennsylvania man who admitted to the rape, murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital for high blood pressure, and his plea hearing was interrupted again.
Music
Kristofferson, Dolly producer Fred Foster died at age 87
Nashville producer Fred Foster, who produced some of Roy Orbison's most popular records and was the first to produce records from Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton, has died at the age of 87.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.