More From Variety
Movies
'The Girl in the Spider's Web' fails to spin a compelling thriller
REVIEW: The latest incarnation of Lisbeth Salander just isn't smart enough to work.
Variety
Hax: Dealing with loss of a family tradition
Dear Carolyn: Our extended family — siblings and kids — have always gathered at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Last week I got a text from my…
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Grinch' goes strictly by the book
Even the animation mirrors the work of Dr. Seuss.
Movies
'Crown' star Claire Foy goes from Buckingham Palace to the 'Spider's Web'
She may have abdicated her throne on "The Crown," but Claire Foy might just be starting her Hollywood reign.
Music
New album reviews: Pistol Annies have fun; Rosanne Cash artfully contemplates mortality
COUNTRYPistol Annies, "Interstate Gospel" (RCA)There is power in numbers. And the Pistol Annies — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — prove it…
