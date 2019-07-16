More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Warm, humid; high 89
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Outreach takes center stage for orchestra tour of South Africa
As the first orchestra to travel to South Africa, the Minnesota Orchestra did much more than just play in historic concert venues - they worked side-by-side with young musicians in an equal learning exchange.
Video
Forecast: Humid, high of 88
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Unbowed by furor, Trump digs in on racist tweets
Unbowed by searing criticism, President Donald Trump on Monday defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries, even though all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.
Politics
Democratic congresswomen: Don't take Trump's bait
The message from the four Democratic congresswomen of color targeted by President Donald Trump's tweets: "Do not take the bait."