TV & Media
CBS investigates misconduct claims following report on CEO
CBS says independent members of its board of directors are investigating personal misconduct claims after reports that the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, is the subject of an upcoming New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.
Nation
Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change
Heat waves are setting all-time temperature records across the globe, again. Europe suffered its deadliest fire in more than a century, and one of nearly…
National
Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform
Chicago and state officials released a plan Friday to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision more than a year after a U.S. Justice Department investigation found a deep-rooted history of civil rights violations by the police department.
Variety
Indiana couple: School strapped autistic daughter to chair
An Indiana couple has accused a special education teacher of strapping their 8-year-old autistic daughter into a homemade restraining chair in the classroom.
National
The Latest: Judge calls for end to NY political corruption
The Latest on the sentencing hearing for former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (all times local):
