More From World
German union says Ryanair pilots vote to strike over pay
A German labor union says pilots at budget airline Ryanair have voted to stage a strike unless a dispute over pay is resolved in the coming days.
Philippines raises concern over Chinese radio warnings
The Philippines has expressed concern to China over an increasing number of Chinese radio messages warning Philippine aircraft and ships to stay away from newly fortified islands and other territories in the South China Sea claimed by both countries, officials said Monday.
Croatia opens work on EU-funded bridge opposed by Bosnia
Construction is starting in Croatia on a bridge that the European Union is financing but has been strongly opposed by neighboring Bosnia.
After #MeToo, in Germany comes #MeTwo
After #MeToo comes #MeTwo.
Suicide car bomb kills Afghan tribal leader, 3 others
An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has killed four people, including a tribal leader, in the eastern Nangarhar province.
