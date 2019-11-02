More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 17 Cincinnati escapes with 46-43 victory over ECU
Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 17 Cincinnati a 46-43 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.
Sports
15-1 long shot fatally injured in Breeders' Cup Classic
A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders' Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.
Wild
Pastrnak sparks Bruins 5-2 win over Senators
It took a while for players from the Boston Bruins and Ottawa to regain their focus after a scary injury to Senators' forward Scott Sabourin.
Wolves
Rozier, Hornets hold off Warriors 93-87
Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper then added two free throws with 4.9 seconds left after missing three straight, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night.
Wild
Johnsson scores in shootout, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 4-3
As the shootout rounds kept passing and the options became limited, the mind of Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock started to wander.