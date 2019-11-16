More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Oturu and Pitino on Gophers loss at Utah
Gophers coach Richard Pitino and center Daniel Oturu talk after third straight loss Friday at Utah
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, windy, with a high of 43; wintry mix overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, windy, with a high of 43; wintry mix overnight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Neighbor describes moment three people were shot in Minneapolis
Two men and a woman were wounded Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Injuries pile up before bye
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the bye week couldn't be coming at a better time with it giving a chance for key players to take the time to heal from injuries after the team has been mostly healthy this season.