Golf
Column: Majors can have impact on others in different ways
Major champions today create memories for tomorrow.Some of them, anyway.Still to be determined is whether the grit Patrick Reed showed at Augusta National — holding…
Sports
Dimitrov and Thiem are rusty but reach Monte Carlo 3rd round
Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem both had to come from a set down to win their second-round matches at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild still a 'desperate hockey club' facing 'must-win' Game 4
The Wild needs a victory tonight at the X to even the series; the Jets are still complaining that Marcus Foligno wasn't disciplined for a collision that has sidelined defenseman Tyler Myers.
Twins
In Puerto Rico, baseball is an outlet amid hurricane's aftermath
Puerto Rico is full of passionate baseball fans. As the island gets back on its feet following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the game has been its crutch.
Twins
Twins, Indians getting 26th players for Puerto Rico
Cleveland and Minnesota are both carrying a 26th player on their rosters for their two-game series in Puerto Rico.
