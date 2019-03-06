More from Star Tribune
Trump talks border security at workforce meeting
President Donald Trump is talking about border security as he meets with CEOs and elected officials to kick off a new workforce advisory board.
Man who gambled in New Jersey from California forfeits $90K
New Jersey gambling regulators have ordered a California man to hand over more than $90,000 from online accounts he had funded and gambled with from outside the state in what appears to be the largest such case in the more than five years internet betting has been legal in New Jersey.
Dissent among Dems postpones action on anti-Semitism measure
House Democrats on Wednesday postponed indefinitely a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism after a contentious meeting in which some new members confronted leaders over their push to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
The Latest: House Dems delay vote on anti-Semitism measure
The Latest on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism (all times local):
Former executive charged with bribing Atlanta official
A former executive with a longtime city of Atlanta vendor accused of paying bribes to the city's former chief procurement officer to secure contracts for work faces dozens of charges in a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.