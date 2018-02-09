More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rosario returns to the Twins lineup with 'no pain'
Eddie Rosario had been sidelined since March 4 by tendinitis in his right arm.
Wild
Fiala, Turris rally Predators to 3-2 win over Coyotes
Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris each had a goal and assist in the third period, leading the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Wolves
Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz over Suns for 8th straight win
When Ricky Rubio was shoved to the floor twice, it didn't take long for the rest of his Utah Jazz teammates to come to his defense.
Twins
Gibson impressive, drops spring ERA to 1.80 as Twins beat Rays
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Kyle Gibson became the first Twins pitcher to throw five innings in a Grapefruit League game this spring Thursday, and…
Sports
Hopkins crushed Roseville in Class 4A girls' basketball
The Royals beat Roseville to reach title game again.
