More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen, start to finish: a summary of her career
Lindsay Whalen at a glance - more on the new Gophers' women's basketball coach.
Twins
How many games will the Twins and White Sox play in this series?
Jose Berrios takes the mound tonight as the Twins face their first AL Centra opponent of the season. Meanwhile, winter has one more punch left to throw.
Golf
Sabbatini with early RBC Heritage lead, Johnson 5 shots back
Rory Sabbatini shot a 7-under 64 for his lowest round ever at Harbour Town Golf Links and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the RBC Heritage, with top-ranked Dustin Johnson five shots behind.
Gophers
Whalen named Gophers women's basketball coach
Gophers legend and Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen was announced as the University of Minnesota' s new women's basketball coach Thursday afternoon.
Vikings
49ers' Reuben Foster charged in assault against girlfriend
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum, authorities said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.