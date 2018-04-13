More from Star Tribune
Wild
Game 1 chances tilted heavily toward the Jets; Wild 'have more to give'
The Wild on Wednesday in Game 1 was outshot 2-to-1 in Winnipeg and its No. 1 line was quiet.
MN United
Madrid-Bayern, Liverpool-Roma in Champions League semifinals
Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals in a clash off clubs with a combined 17 European titles.
Sports
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins recognized by House
Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota Jessie Diggins was recognized on the Minnesota House floor during the session Thursday.
Gophers
Scoggins: Hiring of Whalen goes beyond public relations
The Gophers are getting plenty of substance with this PR splash: From high school to college to professional to Olympian, Lindsay Whalen is an all-time winner and competitor.
Twins
Joe Mauer, Mr. 2,000
Twins first baseman Joe Mauer collected two hits on Thursday to join the 2,000 hit club
