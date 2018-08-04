More from Star Tribune
MN United
Timbers extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Union
Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Sports
Cejudo upsets Johnson, Dillashaw stops Garbrandt at UFC 227
Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion Saturday night, earning a split-decision victory in a stunning upset at UFC 227.
Twins
Astros get 13 hits in 14-0 rout of Dodgers; McCullers hurt
Josh Reddick's three-run homer highlighted Houston's seven-run eighth, and the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
Twins
Kepler provides all the power Berrios, Twins need to rout Royals
New Twin Oliver Drake set an MLB record by playing for his fifth team this year.
National
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Ahead of campaigning in Ohio on Saturday, President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on the state's favorite son, savaging NBA star LeBron James in a late-night tweet that derided the intelligence of one of the nation's most prominent African-American men.
