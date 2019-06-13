More from Star Tribune
Argentina group IDs 130th person taken during dictatorship
An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of a person taken from his mother as a baby by the country's former dictatorship. This brings the number of such cases to 130.
World
Tankers struck near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US tensions
Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under a suspected attack Thursday, setting one of them ablaze in the latest mysterious assault targeting vessels in a region crucial to global energy supplies amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S.
World
Trudeau to visit Trump next week to talk trade, China
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Washington next week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the ratification of the new North American trade agreement and China's detention of two Canadians.
World
Congo pastor likely sparked Ebola outbreak spread to Uganda
The Congolese pastor who is thought to have caused the Ebola outbreak's spread into Uganda was unknown to health officials before he died of the disease, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief said Thursday. That underlines the problems in tracking the virus as a WHO expert panel on Friday discusses whether to declare a global health emergency.
World
Ford opens Israel tech lab in move toward driverless cars
Ford has opened a research center in Israel, joining a legion of major automakers racing to develop new technologies for the world of driverless cars.