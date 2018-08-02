More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z concert fans inside
Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.
Music
New country-rock fest set for Canterbury Park
TC Summer Jam, a splashy new outdoor country-and-rock festival, is set for July 18-20 at Canterbury Park, with Nashville superstar Tim McGraw as one of its headliners — and investors.
Movies
Review: 'Christopher Robin' a return to Hundred Acre Wood
Oh, bother.The misfortune of "Christopher Robin" is not only that it comes a year after "Goodbye Christopher Robin," an earnest if sentimental tale about Winnie-the-Pooh…
TV & Media
Fox looks to expand '24' franchise with prequel, legal drama
Fox is developing two potential new series for its "24" drama franchise.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Fed gov't overstates claims of auto safety
The Trump administration is overstating claims of auto safety and reduced costs in justifying its proposal to weaken Obama-era fuel economy requirements that were aimed at making cars more fuel efficient.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.