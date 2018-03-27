More from Star Tribune
Former Michigan State dean charged in Larry Nassar scandal
The sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened Tuesday when authorities charged a former dean not only with failing to keep sports doctor Larry Nassar in line but with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.
Nation
APNewsBreak: American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship
American Samoa residents living in Utah filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a second attempt to gain citizenship status for residents of the U.S. territory in the South Pacific.
National
The Latest: California county to join US 'sanctuary' lawsuit
The Latest on a proposal for Orange County to join a lawsuit over California's so-called sanctuary law (all times local):
Nation
5 killed as car plunges off California's coastal highway
Authorities say five people were killed when a vehicle plunged about 100 feet (30 meters) off a cliff along Northern California's scenic Pacific Coast Highway near Mendocino.
Celebrities
Seahawks release Boykin after assault allegation
The Seattle Seahawks released quarterback Trevone Boykin on Tuesday shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas last week.
