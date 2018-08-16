More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Regulators pull money from controversial downtown Minneapolis riverfront power project
Crown Hydro attorney says the project is "not feasible financially" without the money, but the firm's owner disagrees.
Local
Audit finds Minnesota IT agency improperly managed funding account
MNIT's internal controls over the account were inadequate, the audit says.
West Metro
Woman killed in Eden Prairie home; husband arrested
The suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder; police have yet to address a motive.
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigate apparent shooting death on East Side near BCA
Emergency dispatch audio showed that police were called to 1430 Maryland Avenue E. for a man who suffered "multiple gunshots."
Local
Driver sentenced to nearly 3 years for playground crash
An unlicensed driver was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in prison for leading police on a chase that ended with the man plowing into a Minneapolis playground and injuring three young siblings.
